November 15, 20, 21: Holidays for Indian Stock Market

The Indian stock market, constituting both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has announced a three-day closure to observe Guru Nanak Jayanti and the Maharashtra elections. This weekend break would prove to be an important halt for both investors and traders to plan their activities accordingly.

Guru Nanak Jayanti: The Important Celebration

Indian stock exchanges will remain closed on Friday, November 15, 2024, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. This is one of the most crucial days of Gurpurab for the Sikhs. There will be no trading as well as settlement across stocks, derivatives, and commodities. Market participants are going to experience this pious day.

Maharashtra Elections: All-Out Voting Day

To add insult to injury, the Indian stock market will also be shut on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, as Maharashtra has scheduled their elections. The day has been kept for the voting process across the state, and there would not be trade and settlement anywhere - equities, capital derivatives, commodities derivatives, futures and options, currency derivatives, and what have you. NSE had claimed there would be a trading vacation next week on Wednesday, November 20, owing to Maharashtra elections.

Commodity Exchanges Schedule: MCX and NCDEX

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), India's largest commodity exchange, will remain open on November 15 but with adjusted hours. It will re-open in the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm after closing the morning session. NCDEX, India's largest agri commodity exchange, will remain closed.

Important Dates to Remember

November 15, 2024: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Market Closed)

November 20, 2024: Maharashtra Elections (Market Closed)

November 21, 2024: Market Reopens

Trading Hours and NSE Holiday Calendar

NSE business hours typically range from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a six-hour fifteen-minute trading session. The NSE places significant emphasis on national and cultural holidays and also accounts for weekends. Investors can look up the dates that the NSE market holiday will be closed in the future.

Investor Advisory: Plan Ahead

The investors should make the necessary arrangements considering that the market will be closed for three days. Investors should continue to remain updated with news about markets and holidays in order to avoid any trouble during trading. Market participants are suggested to check the NSE and BSE websites for news updates and make all investment strategies based on that information.

For more information, visit the websites of NSE and BSE or get in touch with the customer care services. Keeping a close eye on the market news and announcements, and making strategic investments.

Market Effect

The three-day break can be expected to partially affect the market trends; hence, traders should expect the market to experience volatility when trading resumes again. Experts have suggested that this break is the perfect time for revising the portfolio and framing trade strategies. Knowledge of the market closure schedule enables effective navigation through India's stock market, ultimately guiding investment decisions.

