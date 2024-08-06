Former Deputy PM LK Advani Hospitalised 

New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital here on Tuesday morning. As per reports, the senior party leader is stable and under observation.

This is the second time the 96-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital in a month’s time. He was brought to the hospital in the first week of July and discharged after a couple of days. Prior to that, he was briefly kept under medical care at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for age-related issues.

