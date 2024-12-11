Delhi Elections: Pushpa Fever Hits Delhi Politics as AAP, BJP Clash

As Delhi gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections, the iconic Telugu film Pushpa 2 has found its way into the political arena, with both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) creatively referencing the blockbuster in their campaigns.

AAP’s Campaign: 'Kejriwal Jhukega Nahi'

The AAP, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has released a poster inspired by Pushpa 2, depicting Kejriwal as the film’s protagonist. The image shows him holding the party’s election symbol, the broom, on his shoulder. The poster’s tagline, "4th Term Coming Soon," hints at AAP’s confidence in continuing its reign in the national capital. This messaging underscores the party’s previous victories in the 2013, 2015, and 2020 elections, where AAP secured significant majorities, winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 and 63 seats in 2020.

BJP’s Counterattack: 'Bhrashtachariyon Ko Khatam Karenge'

Not to be outdone, the BJP launched its own poster featuring Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva. He is portrayed in a commanding pose reminiscent of Pushpa's titular character, seated on a throne. The phrase "Bhrashtachariyon Ko Khatam Karenge" (We will eliminate the corrupt) appears prominently on the poster, along with "Rappa-Rappa," an allusion to a well-known line from the movie. This campaign reflects BJP’s ongoing effort to highlight alleged corruption within AAP’s administration.

A War of Words and Visuals

Both parties have taken their rivalry online, sharing posters, memes, animations, and slogans on social media platforms to amplify their messages. The BJP’s campaign slogan, "Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge" (We will no longer endure, change is certain), seeks to position the party as a force ready to end AAP’s rule in Delhi. The BJP, which has not been in power in Delhi since 1998, sees the upcoming election as a golden opportunity to reclaim control of the Assembly.

On the other hand, AAP has shifted its focus to law and order issues, frequently raising concerns about rising crime rates in Delhi. The party has criticized the BJP-led central government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding them accountable for maintaining security in the capital.

Election Stakes at an All-Time High

As the election date approaches, the competition between AAP and BJP continues to intensify. The creative use of Pushpa 2's themes and visuals in political messaging highlights the growing trend of blending pop culture with electioneering. While AAP seeks to extend its rule into a fourth consecutive term, the BJP views this election as a critical chance to end AAP’s dominance in Delhi’s political landscape.

