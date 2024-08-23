Mikel Arteta says ‘Anything can happen’ in final week of transfer window

London, Aug 23 (IANS) The transfer deadline is inching closer, and clubs are scrambling to maximize their team's chances in the 2024/25 season. Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that ‘anything can happen’ in the final week of the window.

Arsenal have reportedly reached an agreement with Real Sociedad for the signing of Mikel Merino with the midfielder currently on his way to London to sign his contract with the Gunners. Alongside Merino, it is said Arsenal may attempt to sign a forward given Gabriel Jesus’ recurrent injuries last season.

“We have to because anything can happen both ways, especially in the last week. You have to be ready, especially in the last week, you have to be ready and be prepared because a lot of surprises can come, for many different reasons and we are prepared,” said Arteta in the Aston Villa pre-match conference.

Given their improvement in each of the last three seasons, Arsenal will be gunning for the Premier League title again this season. However, their next test is one that they were not able to overcome in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Arsenal lost both away and at home against Aston Villa, the home loss was Arsenal’s only league defeat in 2024, and ultimately led to the North London side losing out on the league title by just two points. Arteta acknowledged the challenge ahead of the side as they travel to Villa Park on Sunday for their second game of the season.

"They scored and we didn’t, it’s very simple. In two games we had an enormous amount of chances to do that, and that was the big difference. There were other details for sure which we have analysed, and we will have to do better tomorrow because they are a really good side with a good coach. It’s one of the toughest places to go for sure. We know that we’ve prepared really well to understand what we have to do to go there and win the game,” he added.

