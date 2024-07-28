Meeting convened after deadly stampede in DR Congo's capital

Kinshasa, July 28 (IANS) A crisis inter-ministerial meeting was convened Sunday after nine people died Saturday in a stampede during a religious concert held in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Health Minister Roger Kamba gave the provisional toll late Saturday on the Congolese National Radio and Television, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Kamba, a pregnant woman and children were among the victims after a stampede during a concert by musician Mike Kalambayi held at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa. Several serious injuries were also reported.

"The dead are people who were suffocated. We realised that it happened very quickly. They were already dead when they arrived (at the hospital)," said Kamba, noting that his ministry was not involved in organising the event.

"There is a flaw in the organisation that absolutely must be corrected," insisted Kamba.

Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka instructed Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani to hold a crisis meeting Sunday, gathering attendees including five other ministers, the governor of Kinshasa and musician Mike Kalambayi, according to a statement released late Saturday.

With a capacity of 80,000, the Stade de Martyrs is the largest stadium in the country. Security sources said it was over capacity at the time of Saturday's stampede.

Kinshasa Governor Daniel Bumba announced the opening of an investigation into the incident, according to a statement released Saturday evening, referring to "overflows" of the audience that led to the tragedy.

In October 2022, at the same stadium, 11 people including two police officers died in a stampede during the concert of DRC musician Fally Ipupa. According to local media reports, the concert attracted more than 120,000 people.

