Markets remains shut in parts of Rajasthan over attacks on Hindus in B’desh

Jaipur, Aug 14 (IANS) Markets remained closed in some parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday over the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The partial shutdown was observed in five districts including Jaipur, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Sikar.

Protests were also staged in different districts over the incidents while silent processions were taken out at different places.

Hindu organisations in many places also prayed for peace in Bangladesh by performing Maha Yagya and Sankirtan in different temples.

Markets in Jaipur remained closed till 12 noon on the call of Vyapar Mahasangh while markets were closed in Chittorgarh till 1 pm. Similarly, markets remained closed in Rajsamand and Udaipur till 2 pm and in Sikar till 3 pm. There was no bandh in Nagaur, but a rally was held in support of Hindus while silent processions were taken out in Dausa and Jaisalmer too.

In Jaipur, people also participated in the ‘Aakrosh rally’ which was organised by Sarva Hindu Samaj.

“The entire world is with the Hindus of Bangladesh. We are protesting against the massacre and atrocities of Hindus. With this feeling, people of the Hindu society of Jaipur have gathered here in large numbers,” said Sudhir, a city resident who participated in the rally.

A demonstration was held at Ramlila Maidan at New Gate at 11 am on behalf of Sarva Hindu Samaj. Poems were also recited in the meeting while people in large numbers participated in the protest amid heavy rain.

Harinam Sankirtan was performed in the Aaradhya Dev Govinddevji temple on Tuesday and Wednesday under the guidance of Mahant Anjan Kumar Goswami. A large number of devotees performed the musical Harinam Sankirtan.

“Prayers were offered to Thakurji to establish peace in Bangladesh and stop atrocities on Hindus living there,” said Manas Goswami of Sevadhikari of Govind Devji temple.

Sant Samaj also took out a rally, which started from Ramlila Maidan and reached Badi Chaupad via Sanganeri Gate. From Badi Chaupad, the rally passed through Tripolia Bazaar, Chaura Rasta and ended at Ramlila Maidan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.