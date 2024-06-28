Manoj Ahuja to be new Chief Secretary of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 28 (IANS) Senior IAS officer and former Union Agriculture and Farmers's Welfare Secretary Manoj Ahuja has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha, an official statement said on Friday.

"On repatriation from Government of India, Manoj Ahuja, IAS (RR-1990) is appointed as Chief Secretary, Odisha and Secretary to Government, General Administration and Public Grievance Department consequent upon the retirement of Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS w.e.f. 30.06.2024," read the order issued by the Department of General Administration & Public Grievance.

The state government, in December last year, had extended the tenure of Jena for a period of six months till June 30, 2024. The Union government had earlier this week repatriated Ahuja, who was Secretary in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, to his parent cadre.

Ahuja is one of the senior-most IAS officers in Odisha and is due to retire from service in December 2024. There is a strong possibility that the government may give him an extension also.

