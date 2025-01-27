Man Utd Supporter’s Trust urges Ratcliffe to reconsider hike in ticket prices

Manchester, Jan 27 (IANS) The Manchester United Supporter Trust (MUST) has written an open letter to Jim Ratcliffe, whose INEOS group owns a minority stake in the club and controls football operations, to reconsider the potential consequences of increasing the prices of tickets at Old Trafford.

Jim Ratcliffe was one of the people behind the decision to increase the price of tickets to 66 Pounds till the end of the current season, a decision that is said to have been taken in an attempt to raise revenue to comply with financial rules after the club admitted they were at risk of breaching Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) unless they reverse their repeated financial losses.

“As you consider forthcoming decisions on match ticketing policies and pricing, we urge you to pause and carefully reflect on the timing, potential consequences, and long-term impact of any major changes.

“Judging by your own public comments it seems you may have come to the conclusion that ticket pricing and policies are in need of a major review. However, we strongly believe that now is the worst possible time to implement significant changes. With the team struggling on the pitch and fan sentiment already at a low ebb, we all need to pull together to lift the team’s performance, not risk deepening divisions or creating further dissatisfaction.

“By freezing prices and avoiding major disruptive policy changes now, you have the opportunity to signal that you value the unique role of fans in Manchester United’s success. Together, we can build a stronger future for the club. The consequences of ignoring this are significant, but the benefits of getting it right are immeasurable,” read the letter.

Chants comparing Ratcliffe to long-time co-owners The Glazers rang out at Craven Cottage on Sunday night as United defeated Fulham 1-0. Videos of The Red Devils’ faithful hounding Ratcliffe, whilst he was leaving the stadium in the car, also surfaced which shows growing discontent amongst one of the largest fan bases in the country.

