Man shot at in Delhi by bike-borne assailants

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) A man was shot at by two bike-borne assailants in Delhi’s Old Seemapuri area, an official said on Wednesday, adding that they have identified two accused and further manhunt has been initiated to nab them.

Sharing the details, police said that at 12:30 a.m. a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding firing in B- Block Old Seemapuri following which a police team rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, the injured identified as Kaif, was already shifted to GTB hospital.

“Kaif stated that he along with his friends Irfan and Suhail were sitting in the street, suddenly two boys on a bike came there and started hurling abuses and started firing,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary.

The DCP said that one of the bullets hit Kaif near his shoulder.

“A case under sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Seemapuri police station. The condition of the injured is out of danger. Both the accused have been identified,” the DCP added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.