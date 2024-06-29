'MahaYuti to contest Assembly polls under collective leadership of Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar'

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Amid verbal duel among MahaYuti partners over claims on seats for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, state unit NCP president Sunil Tatkare on Saturday said that the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP will contest the polls under the collective leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and two Deputy Chief Ministers, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

He also scoffed at the reports of the exclusion of the NCP from the MahaYuti, saying that BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party's national president J.P. Nadda, have clarified that the NCP will be an integral part of the grand alliance in Maharashtra, and the seat sharing (discussions) among three parties will take place amicably.

Tatkare, however, said that there is no hurry in declaring MahaYuti's CM face after it comes to power again.

"I have asked the party spokespersons not to make any public statement on seat sharing among MahaYuti partners as it will be done at the level of senior leaders of three parties. I have also directed party spokespersons and cadres to neglect any statement or video against NCP demanding the party be kept away from the MahaYuti.

"In fact, the bonhomie between the BJP and the NCP has increased, and it will further strengthen. Our national president, Ajit Pawar, is known for his administrative skills and command over the party. He will play a crucial role in the MahaYuti during the upcoming assembly elections," said Tatkare.

