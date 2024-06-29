J&K: Brief firing exchanges on LoC in Poonch

Jammu, June 29 (IANS) A brief firing exchange was reported at a forward Line of Control (LoC) outpost in J&K’s Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that a brief firing exchange was reported at a forward LoC outpost in the Krishna Ghati sector late Friday evening.

Officials said that the Army promptly and effectively retaliated. “No casualty was reported on our side in the firing exchange,” an official said.

Surveillance and vigil has been increased around the area to ensure that no infiltration was attempted during these firing exchanges, officials added.

