Maha govt won’t stop other welfare schemes: CM on Ladki Bahin Yojana

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that the government’s various schemes will not be stopped because of the implementation of the much ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana for which the budgetary allocation of Rs 46,000 crore has been made.

He denied media reports that due to the Ladki Bahin scheme other welfare and development schemes would be discontinued.

His clarification came after media reports quoting the circular issued by the relief and rehabilitation department that the government would stop the financial aid to heirs of the farmers who had committed suicides due to the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme.

“The media reports are wrong. The government has made adequate provision for funds for providing aid to heirs of farmers. The Relief and Rehabilitation Department has clarified in the Cabinet meeting today in this regard,” said Shinde.

Citing the relief and rehabilitation department’s circular, the NCP SP state president Jayant Patil slammed the state government saying that the MahaYuti government is responsible for Maharashtra heading for bankruptcy.

According to state government sources, nearly 1,267 farmers' suicides were reported in the state during the last six months. Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are the worst hit.

A senior minister expressed concern over the spate of farmers' suicides and admitted that these cases are taking place despite the state government’s repeated appeal to farmers not to resort to extreme steps.

Besides, farmer suicides are also taking place despite the implementation of a slew of schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Shetkari Samman Yojana, State Namo Shetkari Yojana, One Rupee Crop Insurance Scheme and loans at subsidised rate of interest.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s Office said that the state government has deposited Rs 4,787 crore for July and August in the bank accounts directly to 1.59 crore eligible women beneficiaries under the Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. The government hopes to enrol 2.5 crore women beneficiaries and it has extended the registration till September 30.

