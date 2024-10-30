Maha Congress releases report card of ‘corrupt’ MahaYuti regime ahead of polls

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Targeting the ruling MahaYuti alliance, the opposition Congress released a booklet titled ‘BhrashtaYuti, Maharashtrachi Durgati’ highlighting its all-round failures, and the party’s poll campaign song, ‘Yanda Panja’.

Releasing the booklet in the presence of AICC General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress President Nana F. Patole said that the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party regime has pushed Maharashtra behind in its two-and-half years’ rule.

“The state has not advanced or progressed as claimed by the MahaYuti, it has lagged behind but a handful of people have progressed as the rest suffer. The state is faced with massive unemployment, industries are taking flight to Gujarat and other states while we suffer,” thundered Patole.

He questioned the MahaYuti’s claims and said that major industries like Tata-Airbus, Vedanta-Foxconn, Bulk Drugs project and others worth over Rs nine-lakhs crores plus 10-lakhs jobs have moved Gujarat owing to the apathy of the state government here.

Raising the question of insecurity and growing violence against women, Patole said that the state has witnessed over 64,000 girls/women gone missing in the past few years, including 13,000 untraceable from Deputy Chief Mininster Devendra Fadnavis’ home district of Nagpur alone.

“Under the MahaYuti’s tenure, more than 67,381 cases of atrocities against women have been reported, with five such complaints lodged every hour. Yet, the Shakti Act enacted by the MVA regime has not been accorded approval by the Centre for over two years,” Patole pointed out.

Maharashtra continues to be the farmland suicides capital with over 20,000 tillers ending their lives under the MahaYuti, but the BJP is passing on the benefits of all government schemes to the insurance companies which have become richer with Rs 4000-crore profits, he added.

Ditto is the case with growing atrocities against Dalits, minorities and other deprived sections, rampant corruption in the health department with a Rs 8000-crore ambulance procurement scam, 44-lakhs school children are not provided uniforms, closing or giving away district schools that deprive the poor of education and denial of scholarships to backward students.

“When people are facing dangers like from hoarding crashes, road accidents and train accidents, the BJP is busy promoting the Bullet Train project. We are confident that the people of the state will punish the MahaYuti with a defeat and vote for MVA,” asserted Patole.

The event was attended by Chennithala, M. Arif Naseem Khan, Varsha Gaikwad, Nana Gawande, Wajahat Mirza, Brij Dutt plus other senior leaders and workers from the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.