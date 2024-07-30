Maha Cabinet approves 7 mega projects worth Rs 81,000 cr

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) The cabinet sub-committee headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on industry-approved investment proposals worth Rs 81,000 crore for 7 mega and super mega projects in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

These high technology-intensive projects, which are in the fields of electric vehicles (EVs), lithium batteries and cells and semiconductor chips, are expected to generate 20,000 jobs in Marathwada, Vidarbha and Konkan.

Shinde said Maharashtra continues to be the favoured investment destination. The investors have reaffirmed their confidence in the proposed investments. He further added that these projects will be entitled to get benefits of the various incentives announced under the package incentive scheme as per the Maharashtra Industrial Policy.

“The cabinet sub-committee on industries gave approval for manufacturing projects based on high technology lithium-ion cells/batteries, electric vehicles, semiconductor chips, solar PV modules and electrolysers, fruit pulp and juice,” the Chief Minister said.

JSW Energy PSP XI will invest in a massive lithium batteries manufacturing project in the Nagpur area with a total investment of Rs 25,000 crore. More than 5,000 jobs will be generated.

JSW Green Mobility will invest in electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturing at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with an investment of Rs 27,200 crore. It will create 5,200 jobs. The company proposes to manufacture 5 lakh electric passenger cars and 1 lakh commercial vehicles annually.

A huge fruit pulp and juice-based product manufacturing project will be established by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages at Ratnagiri with an investment of Rs 1500 crore.

The RRP Electronic Company will set up an Integrated Project for the Manufacturing of Semiconductor Chips In Taloja/Panvel from Raigad district and also in Pune and Rest of Maharashtra.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, this is the first semiconductor manufacturing project in Maharashtra with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore during its first phase. More than 4000 jobs will be created.

In the second phase, the company proposes to invest another Rs 12,000 crore. The work of the project has started at Mahape, Navi Mumbai and will be operational by September 2024 on a pilot basis.

Further, Avaada Electro Company will set up an integrated solar PV modules and electrolyser project at Additional MIDC, Butibori in Nagpur district and in MIDC Bhokarpada, Panvel in Raigad district. The company plans to invest Rs 13,647 crore and it will create 8,000 jobs.

Pernod Richard India will set up a large liquor manufacturing project at Additional Butibori MIDC, Nagpur with an investment of Rs 1785 crore.

