Kannada superstar Darshan, his associates’ judicial custody extended till Aug 15

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) The judicial custody of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan and his associates has been extended till August 15 by the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Thursday.

Darshan and his associates, including partner Pavithra Gowda, were produced before the court via video conference from Bengaluru Central Prison. Four of the accused were produced before the court online from the Tumakuru district prison.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had submitted a remand application before the court seeking an extension of the judicial custody.

The gruesome murder of Renukaswamy took place on June 8 in Bengaluru. He was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. After the murder, his body was disposed of in a gutter.

The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs. Renukaswamy is survived by aged parents, a pregnant wife and a sister.

When the police began the investigation, four of the accused surrendered, claiming responsibility for the murder over a financial matter.

After Kamakshipalya Police interrogated them, the involvement of actor Darshan, his 'partner' Pavithra Gowda, and others came to light.

It was revealed that the accused had brutally hacked Renukaswamy to death for sending obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda.

