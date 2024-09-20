K’taka: Munirathna trying to infect his opponents with HIV, claims DK Suresh

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (IANS) Former Karnataka MP D.K. Suresh on Friday said that arrested BJP MLA Munirathna is trying to infect his enemies with HIV and the government should investigate the matter.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Suresh said, “A network of people led by BJP MLA Munirathna was conspiring to infect enemies with HIV. The government must investigate all those who are part of the network.”

He said that Munirathna has made derogatory statements against Vokkaligas, Dalits and women, backed by JD-S and BJP leaders.

“Munirathna is well known for such statements, but the BJP is giving it political colour. He has used obscene words against Vokkaliga, Dalits and women. It reflects his mindset. A new case of sexual assault has been filed too. Let the Opposition clarify if this was a political vendetta, and we will respond,” he said.

Asked if many women are caught in Munirathna’s vicious network, he said: “I have never heard of such things in my entire political career. I had read that such things happen in the West. It must be investigated. Those who are supporting Munirathna from behind – BJP MLC C.T Ravi, Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka – must issue statements regarding this. It is very possible that they may have encouraged him to do such things.”

Asked if the seers must intervene in this, he said, “There must be strong protest under the leadership of seers of both the communities. If not, it will be seen a licence to talk ill of these communities. The media must intervene too, it must do its job.”

Asked about Kumaraswamy’s statement that the Gangenahalli de-notification case alleged against him was a dead matter, he said, “Is only his issue old and the rest fresh? His mother-in-law has purchased lands from the deceased person. He has to respond to it without trying to confuse the public.”

Replying to a query on why Lokayuktha hasn't made progress in the Gangenahalli de-notification case against Kumaraswamy, he said, “I don’t have much information. I am not a lawyer like Kumaraswamy to spin a story like him.”

Asked about riots during Ganesha immersion processions, he said, “The law and order is good in the state, there have been troubles only in a few places by certain elements.”

Replying to a query on JD-S members joining the Congress party, he said, “This was decided earlier, an official statement has been issued now. 13 people have joined the party.”

Answering a question on Channapatna by-election, Suresh stated, “Instead of raising such hypothetical situations, the media must focus on BJP MLA Munirathna.”

