K’taka CM pays last respects to soldiers killed in J&K accident, assures support to kin

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 26 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Thursday, paid his final respects to the mortal remains of the soldiers in Belagavi who died in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

At the War Memorial in Belagavi, the CM offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of Subedar Dayanand Tirukannavar and Mahesh Marigond.

Speaking to the media afterwards, the Chief Minister said, “The lives and careers of soldiers are of the highest honour. It is deeply saddening that soldiers from our state have been martyred in an accident. I pray for the peace of the souls of the four soldiers and share in the grief of their families."

The CM assured that the government will provide all necessary assistance to the families of the martyrs as per the regulations.

Dayanand Tirukannavar from Belagavi, Dhanraj Subhash from Chikkodi, Mahesh Nagappa from Bagalkot and Anoop Poojari from Kundapura in Karnataka died in an accident near Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir after a vehicle belonging to the Indian Army fell into a gorge.

Officials said that the vehicle, which was on its way from Nilam Headquarters to the Balnoi Ghora Post, met with an accident upon reaching Ghora Post. "The vehicle fell into a deep gorge around 300-350 feet deep resulting in on-the-spot death of five soldiers and serious injuries to five other soldiers. The vehicle was part of the 11 MLI (Maratha Light Infantry). After receiving the distress call, the quick reaction team (QRT) of 11 MLI immediately reached the spot and undertook rescue and relief operations," an official said.

The injured soldiers were shifted to the hospital for treatment and the condition of a few of them is said to be critical, the official said.

The Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps of the Army said on X: “All ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps extend their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers in a vehicle accident during operational duty in the #Poonch sector. Rescue operations are ongoing, and the injured personnel are receiving medical care”.

Northern Command chief Lt Gen M.V. SuchindraKumar and all ranks also extended their deepest condolences on the tragic loss of five brave soldiers. "DhruvaCommand stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief", it said in a post on X.

The Army has been maintaining heightened vigil on the Line of Control (LoC) after intelligence reports that terrorists are waiting at the launch pads across the border to infiltrate into the Indian side before the mountain passes are closed by heavy snowfall this year.

