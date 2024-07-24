K’taka BJP holds overnight dharna over MUDA land case (Lead)

Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) Karnataka BJP legislators on Wednesday evening launched overnight dharna in both houses over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case, allegedly involving the family of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

BJP MLAs and MLCs sat inside the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council and began the protest. In the council, BJP members sat at the entrance, holding placards and raising slogans against the Karnataka government.

The MLCs also raised slogans against the government for involvement in alleged cases through ‘bhajans’ in the council led by MLC C.T. Ravi. The opposition leader in the Council Chalavadi Narayaswany was also present.

The placards had pictures of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The placards also labelled Siddaramaiah as "utterly corrupt" and accused the government of being involved in a "series of scams."

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said that in the MUDA land case, sites worth Rs 4,000 crore were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s family and his supporters, calling it an open loot. He claimed that the land belonged to Dalits, and the conversion and transfer of the land were done fraudulently.

“After these sites were distributed, Siddaramaiah’s family allegedly got the land registered. The loot is clear, and the protest is launched,” he said.

He said that the resources of the state should belong to the people of the state and should not go to the Siddaramaiah’s family or supporters.

“The Speaker has committed an unpardonable crime. Throughout the night, the legislators of BJP and JD-S will protest to get the looted money back,” he said.

He said that Speaker Khader offered to arrange dinner and other facilities in the House but we have rejected the offer because they have looted Rs 187 crore belonging to Dalits.

“We don’t want dinner or breakfast from that money. We will make our own arrangements. We don’t want to receive anything from the looted money by this government,” he said.

