J&K: Samba farmer deploys modern horticulture technique in farming, inspires locals

Samba, Dec 25 (IANS) Baldev Raj, a farmer from Thalori village in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, has become a beacon of hope and inspiration for fellows farmers and village youth by revolutionising his farming methods with modern techniques.

Hailing from an agricultural family, Raj leveraged various Central Government schemes to transform his farm into a model of innovation and profitability. By integrating traditional farming with modern horticulture and fisheries techniques, he has significantly boosted his annual income.

Raj cultivates high-value crops like dragon fruit and strawberries, utilising improved crop varieties and modern farming methods.

"The government scheme has brightened our lives and other farmers. With hard work and proper use of these techniques, farming can be turned into a profitable business," he shared with IANS.

The Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) is an initiative comprising 29 projects covering horticulture, crop, and livestock husbandry and has proved instrumental in transforming agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir. These projects under the program are aimed at enhancing productivity, sustainability, and competitiveness, addressing the challenges of subsistence agriculture and climate change.

Speaking about his journey, Raj elaborated on the transformation in his life.

"Earlier, farmers had to approach offices for assistance but now officials from departments like agriculture and horticulture actively reach out to us," he noted.

Raj's farm now employs eight workers for 10 months a year, up from five workers three years ago. He urged young farmers to consider horticulture techniques and small-scale crops like dragon fruit and strawberries, which require minimal space but offer substantial returns.

"My annual income is Rs 5 to 6 lakh. I encourage everyone to explore horticulture. The tourism boost here has also added to the income," Raj said.

Expressing gratitude to the government for its farmer-friendly initiatives, Raj emphasised the transformative impact of these schemes.

"The HADP has been a game-changer. The support and opportunities provided have truly empowered farmers," he concluded.

Baldev Raj's story is a testament to the potential of modern agriculture. His innovative approach and success have inspired many to rethink traditional farming and explore sustainable, profitable avenues in agriculture.

