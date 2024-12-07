J&K: Drug peddlers' properties worth 4.3 crore attached in Anantnag

Srinagar, Dec 7 (IANS) Continuing its crackdown on drug smugglers and peddlers, Jammu & Kashmir Police on Saturday attached properties worth Rs 4.3 crore in Anantnag district.

A police statement said that they have intensified crackdown on drug trafficking in Anantnag district where properties worth Rs 4.3 of drug peddlers have been attached.

“In a significant operation against drug trafficking and narcotics-related crimes, police in Anantnag have attached five residential houses and three vehicles, collectively valued at Rs 4.3 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“This decisive action is part of ongoing efforts to combat the drug menace in the region. The attached houses include a single-storied house of Reyaz Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Ramzan Dar resident of Hassanpora Tawella attached by Bijbehara police for involvement in several NDPS cases, a double-storied house of Mohammad Yousuf Reshi son of Ali Mohammad Reshi, linked to a major narcotics recovery case attached by Bijbehara police, single-storied residential property of Subzar Ahmad Mir son of Sonaullah Mir from Hassanpora Tawella; a double-storied residential house of Mohammad Shafi Dar, son of Mohammad Maqbool Dar resident of Tulkhan Bijbehara for involvement in NDPS activities; a residential house valued at Rs 30 lakh of habitual offender Abdul Hamid Chopan from Malpora Ranipora attached by Achabal Police.

“Besides the vehicles include a Santro car bearing registration number JK02B-6823 belonging to Mohammad Shafi Dar, a WagonR bearing registration number HR28C-9580 owned by Manzoor Ahmad Mantoo of Waghama Bijbehara and a Toyota Corolla bearing registration number HR51AL-0505 registered to Rahul Singh of New Delhi.

The proactive measures reflect the commitment of J&K Police in dismantling drug trafficking networks and ensuring that those involved in such crimes face stringent legal consequences. By targeting the properties and assets of offenders.

“J&K Police aims to deter further illegal activities and disrupt the financial backbone of drug networks, he said. J&K Police reaffirms their dedication in creating a drug-free society and call upon the public to support their efforts in this vital mission,” the statement added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.