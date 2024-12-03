It’s always a privilege playing at the MCG: Siddle on his BBL contract with Stars

Melbourne, Dec 3 (IANS) Former Australia pacer Pater Siddle has signed a one-year contract with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars on Tuesday.

Despite being one of the original signings for the club in 2011, Siddle never played a BBL game for the Stars due to international commitments and has gone on to play 83 BBL games with the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades over the last nine seasons.

Siddle enjoyed six successful seasons with the Adelaide Strikers, establishing himself as a formidable T20 bowler. He played a key role in their maiden BBL title during the 2017-18 season, delivering a match-winning spell in the final against the Hobart Hurricanes, taking 3 for 17. Following his tenure with Adelaide, Siddle rejoined the Melbourne Renegades last summer on a one-year deal.

“It’s great to come full circle and be back at the Stars after being one of the original signings. It’s always a privilege playing at the MCG and I’m really looking forward to helping out however I can with this group," Siddle said in a statement.

"To secure someone of Peter’s experience with the last spot on the list is fantastic, not only for his on-field ability but his leadership off the field and what he can provide to others is something that really appealed to us," said General Manager Blair Crouch. "As we’ve already seen in the current domestic season, Peter is still bowling at a really high level, having taken 10 wickets across 5 One Day Cup appearances so far."

The Stars have made significant additions ahead of the 14th Big Bash League season, signing English all-rounder Tom Curran and selecting England opener Ben Duckett as their top draft pick. With Glenn Maxwell stepping down as captain, Marcus Stoinis is expected to take over the leadership role.

