EU adopts new laws to strengthen cybersecurity

Brussels, Dec 3 (IANS) The Council of the European Union (EU) adopted two new laws to enhance the bloc's resilience to cyber threats and foster stronger cyber solidarity among member states.

The new laws, part of the EU's cybersecurity legislative package, include the "Cyber Solidarity Act" and a targeted amendment to the Cybersecurity Act (CSA). These measures aim to bolster the EU's preparedness and response capabilities against cyber incidents, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new regulation also provides for the establishment of a cybersecurity alert system composed of national and cross-border cyber hubs, the Council said on its website. These hubs will leverage artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to detect and counter cyber threats.

The legislation also supports testing capabilities in highly critical sectors such as healthcare, transport, and energy. It provides incident response services from the private sector, which can be deployed upon request by an EU member state or institution in the event of a significant cyber incident.

Furthermore, an incident review mechanism will be established to assess the effectiveness of the emergency response system.

The Council emphasized that these measures are crucial given the increasing frequency and severity of cybersecurity incidents globally.

The legislation will be published in the EU's Official Journal in the coming weeks and will enter into force 20 days after publication.

