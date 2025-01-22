Usha Chilukuri Vance, You Are Great: Donald Trump

Usha Chilukuri, wife of Vice President JD Vance, has made history by becoming the first Indian-American and Hindu to hold the status of 'Second Lady' in the United States. This achievement is a significant milestone for both Usha and the Indian-American community, especially for Telugu people worldwide.

During his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump praised Usha for her intelligence. He humorously remarked that if American laws permitted it, he would have made Usha the Vice President. "I would have actually made Usha my vice president because of her intelligence. But the American rules don't allow it," Trump joked, leaving the crowd laughing. This acknowledgment highlighted her remarkable abilities and the respect she has garnered.

Usha hails from Vadluru village in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, and has an impressive academic background. She studied History at Yale University and completed her Master of Philosophy at Cambridge University. Usha and JD Vance met while studying at Yale Law School and later married in 2014 in Kentucky. Their wedding ceremony was blessed by a Hindu priest at a separate event, as reported by a New York Times profile. The couple has three children: sons Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter named Mirabel.

Trump also praised the Vance couple, calling them a “wonderful, beautiful” pair. The couple’s rise in American politics has been notable, with Usha's role as 'Second Lady' adding to their impressive career achievements. Her recognition has filled many with pride, especially among NRIs and the Telugu community.

In a speech after the swearing-in ceremony, Trump expressed admiration for the Vances, particularly Usha, underscoring her intelligence and contribution to her husband's success. This historic moment reflects the growing influence of Indian-Americans in US politics.