International telecom standards must be inclusive and democratic: Centre

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) The international telecommunication standards must be inclusive and democratic, reflecting the needs of all regions and encouraging active participation from developing countries, the government has emphasised.

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has achieved unprecedented transformation which is now globally recognised.

Addressing the 5th Global Standards Symposium (GSS-24) in the national capital, the minister said “the standards we establish are more than just technical standards, but they are moral compasses, guiding us towards a future of shared global progress”.

“India is ready to take this journey not alone, but with all of you as partners,” he told the gathering.

The landmark symposium, organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and hosted by Department of Telecommunications, brought together 1,500 leading policymakers, innovators, and experts from around the world to discuss the future of digital transformation and the critical role of international standards in enabling the next wave of emerging technologies.

The symposium addressed the critical need for a cohesive and forward-looking approach to the governance and standardization of emerging technologies.

GSS serves as a high-level forum, offering a platform for discussion and coordination on the most pressing issues in technology and standardisation.

It called for collaboration on international standards, paving way for sustainable development of emerging digital technologies standards to focus on positive outcomes for humanity

In his inaugural address, Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, emphasised India's role as a global hub for telecommunications and digital innovation, citing the country’s record of being a land of science, innovation & rules aiding in the prosperity of the world.

The outcome document of symposium lays the foundation for discussion at the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA-24), which is taking place from October 15-24 in New Delhi.

