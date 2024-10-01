India is on the cusp of something very exciting, the depth looks great, says Ian Bell after Kanpur Test win

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Former England batter Ian Bell believes that the Indian team is on the cusp of something very exciting as they have great bench strength across formats. He added that India's dominance in international cricket is a threat to teams like Australia and England. India have recently won the T20 World Cup 2024 after reaching the finals of the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup last year. India also won the gold medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou with the second-string team.

"India are in a fantastic position in terms of depth of talent, that's always been the case. They're on the cusp of something very exciting, obviously a thwart to Australia, which has always been the big challenge. And thwart to England as well," Bell told IANS on Tuesday.

"I don't think they have lost the home (Test) series for such a long time. I was in that England team that won against India at home in 2012. That's why they play away from home now. Seam bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, they have the balanced side, and all bases are covered really. India can put two teams out in most formats and still compete incredibly well around the world. The depth looks great," he added.

Talking about the current pace attack of the Indian team, Bell lauded Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for their bowling skills across formats while recalling Zaheer Khan's carnage in England during his playing days.

"Zaheer Khan was a real challenge to face, he was brilliant in England with the Dukes ball. But watching Bumrah, Shami, and the way the guys are developing now, are the real depth of the fast bowling department," the former England opener said.

He also praised India's aggressive batting approach in the second innings of the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh as they went on to create batting records for the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250.

"The way India played yesterday was really fascinating to watch but I loved the attitude of trying to win. It was very easy to play for a draw after so much rain and that's the beauty of the World Test Championship that's on stake. The fans would love India to play like that," the veteran batter said.

