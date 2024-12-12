Iconic Hornbill Festival has elevated state's reputation on global stage: Nagaland CM

Kohima, Dec 11 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday said that the iconic Hornbill Festival has elevated the state's reputation on the global stage, showcasing the vibrant energy, creativity and innovation of the state’s youths to the international community, while enabling them to pursue their aspirations.

The Chief Minister said that this year marks a historic milestone as Nagaland commemorated 25 years of this famed festival, a matter of immense pride for all citizens of the northeastern.

The 10-day long (December 1-10) annual festival culminated at the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama, 12 km from the state capital Kohima.

In the silver jubilee edition of the Hornbill Festival this year, Japan, the US, the UK (Wales) and Peru were the country partners while Sikkim and Telangana were the partner states.

The Chief Minister said that the policy of partner countries and states has added a multi-dimensional aspect to the festival, fostering collaborations, partnerships, and developmental possibilities.

The Music Festival has transcended boundaries, positioning Nagaland as an international music destination and providing unparalleled platforms for our talents within the state, Rio said adding most importantly, our collective goal of promoting, preserving, and celebrating our age-old traditions, rich cultural heritage, and the Naga way of life continues to be strengthened through this event.

The 25th edition of the annual Hornbill Festival, at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, drew a total of 2,05,968 visitors over the course of 10 days.

A senior official of Nagaland’s Tourism and Art and Culture department said that the festival saw a remarkable increase of 33.7 per cent in footfall compared to last year when 1,54,057 visitors attended.

According to the officials of the department, this year’s festival attracted a diverse crowd, with 2,527 foreign tourists, 56,217 domestic visitors, and 1,47,224 local attendees.

Day 10 on Tuesday saw the highest attendance, with 32,081 visitors, making it the peak day in terms of turnout.

The final day of the festival also witnessed the highest number of local attendees, with 23,816 people in attendance.

The first day of the festival on December 1 recorded the highest number of foreign visitors, with 513 tourists, while day-8 saw the largest number of domestic visitors, reaching 9,342.

The number of foreign tourists increased from 2,108 in 2023 to 2,375 this year.

The Hornbill Festival, known for showcasing the diverse cultures and traditions of Nagaland, continues to grow in prominence as a major cultural and tourism event in India, the official said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.