ICC planning an event that will benefit both India-Pak: Rashid Latif

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif gave his take on India-Pakistan matches at ICC events that will now be played at neutral venues and said such a settlement should have been made after the 2017 Champions Trophy. He also mentioned that the ICC is working on a formula that will benefit both nations.

The executive board of the International Cricket Council on Thursday confirmed that matches between India and Pakistan in upcoming ICC events till 2027, including next year's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played at neutral venues.

"This settlement should have been made after the 2017 Champions Trophy, as per ICC rules, because Pakistan had visited India in 2016. In 2023, Pakistan also visited India and played in the ODI World Cup. We want both Pakistan and India to visit each other's countries and play. The 2023 Asia Cup was held outside, and we are basically avoiding playing with each other. Pakistan has already visited India twice, so the people of Pakistan felt that India should have come," Latif told IANS.

"But now the settlement that has been made is for the long term, where India and Pakistan will play matches at neutral venues. To ensure this, they must have signed documents with the ICC and the board members. In this, India has always been dominant, and they got what they wanted. Pakistan wanted to keep the Champions Trophy in their country, and they were making a reasonable point in their own way. However, in all of this, the victory should be for cricket, not for India or Pakistan," he added.

The 56-year-old veteran emphasised that the focus should shift beyond the narrative of India winning and Pakistan losing. He further highlighted that both nations playing their home games at a neutral venue is "financially damaging" for India and Pakistan.

The neutral venue arrangements will also apply in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka).

Moreover, it will also be applied to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2028, whose hosting rights have been awarded to Pakistan.

"The argument will always be that India won, and Pakistan lost. I believe we should move beyond this, and whatever events take place should be based on equality. Not playing against each other is financially damaging for both teams, and a formula is being created for this. Once it's complete, I will definitely share it," he said.

Due to strained political relations, India and Pakistan only compete in international events like the World Cups and Asia Cup. The last bilateral series between the two nations was held in 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India for a five-match white-ball series.

