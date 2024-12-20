Sundeep Kishan on starting 2025 with Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay's directorial debut

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actor Sundeep Kishan, who is known for his work in 'Rayaan', 'Ooru Peru BhairavaKona', and 'Captain Miller', is all set to kickstart 2025 with a film directed by Jason Sanjay, son of ace actor Thalapathy Vijay.

The film, which marks Sanjay's directorial debut, is produced under the prestigious banner of LYCA, and Mazaka in Telugu.

Talking about headlining the upcoming film, Sundeep said: "2024 has been a year of Gratification for me, and I'm filled with gratitude for it. I'm immensely thankful to the audience for showering me with Love.”

He shared that as he steps into 2025, he is thrilled to start it on an exciting note with LYCA Productions and Jason Sanjay on a new film.

“Sanjay is making his directorial debut, and it will be an enriching experience to have a fresh perspective on the sets, and during the shoot. He's passionate, dedicated, and has a clear vision for the film, and I can't wait for him to take the audience by surprise."

Further details of the film are awaited. Beyond this, Sundeep Kishan also has 'Family Man 3', and his highly anticipated 30th film 'Mazaka' by Blockbuster commercial filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina in the pipeline.

Sundeep Kishan is the nephew of cinematographer Chota K. Naidu and Shyam K. Naidu.H e moved to Hyderabad in 2008 to pursue a career in films. Kishan worked as assistant director to Gautham Vasudev Menon for a year, before starring in Sneha Geetham.

After working with him in Prasthanam, director Deva Katta referred Kishan to his friends Raj and D.K., which led to Kishan's casting in his first Hindi venture, Shor in the City starring Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

He started his Southern film career with adult comedy Yaaruda Mahesh in 2013. His major break came with Venkatadri Express.

