Tejasswi Prakash calls cooking on national television ‘whole new level of vulnerability’

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) TV actress Tejasswi Prakash, who has been roped in as the next celebrity contestant on "Celebrity MasterChef," says "cooking on national television is a whole new level of vulnerability."

The much-awaited MasterChef India returns this season with an exciting twist as “Celebrity MasterChef – Ab Unn Sabki Seeti Bajegi.” Featuring an impressive lineup of celebrity contestants, the show promises to be more thrilling than ever as they showcase their culinary skills and compete to prove their mettle in the kitchen.

Speaking about joining the show, Tejasswi said, “Reality TV has taught me to be fearless and authentic, but cooking on national television is a whole new level of vulnerability. I truly believe that food is a love language, so I’ve decided to put my heart (and culinary skills) on the line to impress the audiences, and I hope this is a recipe for success.”

The upcoming season brings an exciting twist with celebrities stepping into the kitchen. Interestingly, for the first time ever, "MasterChef India" will feature popular television and internet personalities as participants.

The confirmed contestants for "Celebrity MasterChef" India 2024 include popular television faces, including Gaurav Khanna, Usha Nadkarni, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, and comedian Chandan Prabhakar. Adding to the buzz, popular personalities like Bigg Boss fame Elvish Yadav and Rubina Dilaik are rumoured to join this star-studded lineup, promising a thrilling season ahead.

This season, Farah Khan will take on hosting duties. Chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, who have been key contributors to the show's success in previous seasons, will be returning as judges. "Celebrity MasterChef India" is set to air on Sony TV, although the official premiere date is still awaited.

The new season marks the ninth season of the cooking show. In addition to "MasterChef India", regional versions like MasterChef Tamil and MasterChef Telugu are produced annually. The previous seasons of the show are streaming on SonyLiv.

