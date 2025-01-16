IAF's 40-aircraft spectacular flypast during R-Day Parade

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The Indian Air Force will deliver a breathtaking aerial display during this year's Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. A total of 40 aircraft, including 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters will participate in this year's flypast.

These aircraft will operate from 10 different bases and will fly in 12 different formations. However, this year Tejas and ALH will not participate in the Republic Day flypast.

The first formation during the IAF flypast will be ‘Dhwaj’. Besides this, 'Ajay', 'Satluj', 'Katar', 'Baaz', 'Rakshak', 'Arjan', 'Varuna', 'Netra' and 'Bheem' formations will be formed in the sky during the Republic Day celebration.

The IAF informed that five Jaguar aircrafts will make an arrow formation. 'Vajraang' formation will be made by six Rafale fighter jets. Sukhoi fighter jets will make a 'Trishul' formation.

In the end, Rafale fighter jets will come for the 'Vertical Charlie' formation.

Wing Commander Manish Sharma said that the best fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force will participate in the flypast. The Republic Day Parade commences after the flag-hoisting ceremony at ‘Kartavya Path'.

The parade will be commanded by the General Officer Commanding, the Delhi area with the Chief of Staff, as the parade second-in-Command.

After unfurling the National Flag, President Droupadi Murmu will receive the salute. This year the IAF marching contingent comprises four officers (One Contingent Commander and three supernumerary officers) and 144 airmen.

The Contingent Commander would be Sqn leader Mahender Singh with Flt Lt Damini Deshmukh, Flt Lt Nepo Moirangthem, and Abhinav Ghosh as supernumerary officers.

The Air Force Contingent marches abreast in a 12 by 12 formation to the tunes played by the IAF band, consisting of 72 musicians. The band would be playing the tune 'Sound Barrier' as it crosses the Presidential dais.

Republic Day Celebrations commence with the homage ceremony at the National War Memorial (NWM), wherein the Prime Minister lays the wreath. An Inter-Services Guard comprising 21 inner guards (seven from each Service) along with six buglers (two from each Service) stand in attendance. Inner guards from the IAF will consist of One Sergeant and six Corporals and below. The Inter-Services Guards will present "Salami Shastra" followed by "Shok Shastra". Simultaneously, the buglers will sound the "Last Post". Thereafter, two minutes of silence will be observed.

On completion of silence, the guards will present "Salami Shastra" followed by "Shok Shastra" and the buglers will sound "Rouse".

The Prime Minister thereafter will move towards the exit of NWM to endorse his remarks on the Visitor's book. After the Republic Day Parade, 'Beating The Retreat' ceremony will be conducted at VijayChowk on January 29. The IAF Band comprising 121 musicians will be performing some memorable tunes.

