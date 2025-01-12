Hyderabad Traffic Advisory for the International Kite and Sweet Festival

In view of the International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025, to be held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, from 13th January 2025 to 15th January 2025, the Hyderabad Police have issued a traffic advisory. The public is advised to take note of the following diversions, junctions to avoid, and travel guidelines to ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.

Traffic Diversions (13th January 2025 to 15th January 2025)

Traffic from Rotary ‘X’ Road towards SBH

Diversion: Traffic will be diverted at YMCA towards Clock Tower.

Traffic from Rasoolpura towards Plaza

Diversion: Traffic will be diverted at CTO ‘X’ Road towards Balamrai.

Traffic from Picket towards SBH and Tivoli

Diversion: Traffic will be diverted at Sweekar Upakar towards YMCA.

Traffic from NCC towards Plaza

Diversion: Traffic will be diverted at Tivoli towards Brookbond.

Junctions to Avoid (13th January 2025 to 15th January 2025)

The general public is strongly advised to avoid roads around Begumpet, Secunderabad Parade Grounds, and surrounding areas due to expected traffic congestion. Additionally, the road between Tivoli ‘X’ Roads and Plaza ‘X’ Roads will be closed.

Congested Junctions to Avoid:

Alugaddabavi ‘X’ Roads

Sangeeth ‘X’ Roads

YMCA ‘X’ Roads

Patny ‘X’ Roads

SBH ‘X’ Roads

Plaza

CTO Junction

Brookbond Junction

Tivoli Junction

Sweekar Upakar Junction

Secunderabad Club

Tadbund ‘X’ Roads

Centre Point

Diamond Point

Bowenpally ‘X’ Roads

Rasoolpura

Begumpet

Paradise

Additional Roads to Avoid:

R.P. Road

S.D. Road

Public Entry Points

Parade Ground Gate No. 01 and East Gate will be allocated for general public entry.

Travel Advisory for Passengers

Train Travelers: Passengers intending to travel by evening trains from Secunderabad Railway Station are advised to start early to avoid delays due to traffic.

Bus Travelers: Passengers traveling through Jubilee Bus Station by RTC buses are encouraged to plan their travel early.

Metro Rail: It is recommended to use the Metro Rail service as an alternative mode of transport during the event.

Parking Arrangements

Parking facilities will be available at the following locations for vehicles attending the International Kite and Sweet Festival:

Inside Parade Ground East Gate Parking

Inside Parade Ground West Gate Parking (VIP Parking)

Cantonment Playground

Gymkhana Ground

Bison Polo Ground

Note : Citizens are requested to follow traffic diversions, use alternate routes where applicable, and cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic flow during the International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025.