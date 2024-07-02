Haryana allows stilt plus four floors of residential plots

Chandigarh, July 2 (IANS) The Haryana government on Tuesday announced the construction of stilt plus four floors of residential plots in the state. This permission is extended to old colonies with certain conditions.

This decision by the government is expected to benefit the public significantly, an official statement said.

State Town and Country Planning Minister J.P. Dalal told the media here that the permission for the stilt plus four-floor constructions will be granted without any conditions for residential plots in colonies and sectors where the layout plan is approved with four dwelling units per plot.

Additionally, in the already licenced Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jan Awas Yojana colonies, where the service plan is approved or revised for four dwelling units per plot, permission for stilt plus four-floor constructions will also be granted.

Dalal said in colonies and sectors where the layout plan is approved with three dwelling units per plot, stilt plus four floors construction will be allowed with certain conditions for residential plots that derive access from a 10m or wider road.

In such colonies, if a person wishes to construct stilt plus four floors, submission of a mutual consent agreement with all adjoining plot owners is required, except those who have already obtained stilt plus four floors approval or side setback of 1.8m (on all floors) being maintained from adjoining plots.

However, the government has made a provision that if adjoining plot owners do not consent to stilt plus four floors construction, they themselves will be ineligible for stilt plus four floors construction in the future.

Dalal clarified that if a plot already has permission for three floors and a basement and now stilt plus four floors construction is permitted, basement construction and loading on the common wall will not be allowed.

However, in such cases, basement construction and loading on the common wall will be allowed with the mutual consent of the neighbouring plot owners.

Furthermore, if the entire row of residential plots is constructed at once for building plan approval and construction, the permission to construct the common wall will be granted.

Dalal said plot owners who meet the conditions of 1.8 meters side setback or neighbour's consent can either construct stilt plus four floors or request a refund of the Purchasable Development Rights (PDR).

If a plot owner does not wish to construct a stilt plus four floors and opts for a lower PDR benefit, they are eligible for a refund with eight per cent interest from the date of the refund application. This refund application can be made within 60 days from the date of the refund order issuance.

Similarly, if the plot is not eligible for three- or four-floor construction, the allottee is eligible to get back the entire auction amount with eight per cent interest from the date of the refund request. This application must also be made within 60 days of the refund order issuance.

