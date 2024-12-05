Hamas says approved proposal over post-war Gaza committee

Gaza, Dec 5 (IANS) Hamas announced on Thursday its approval of the Egyptian proposal on forming a joint committee with Fatah to run the post-war Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, Hamas said the movement's delegation concluded its meetings in Cairo, where the delegation held an in-depth dialogue with Fatah about forming a joint committee to run the post-war Gaza Strip, "in order to implement the nationally agreed upon comprehensive agreements to achieve national unity and completely end the division and its multiple effects."

"The delegation communicated the movement's approval of the proposal submitted by our brothers in Egypt on the formation of a social support committee through inclusive national mechanisms," it added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Formerly ruled by Fatah, Gaza has been under Hamas control since 2007. Israel has repeatedly expressed rejection of any future rule of Hamas in Gaza.

