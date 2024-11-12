Gurugram to get two new flyovers to ease traffic woes

Gurugram, Nov 12 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is scheduled to build two flyovers to reduce traffic congestion in new Gurugram, police said.

Detailed Notice Inviting Tenders (DNIT) is being prepared for the proposed flyovers at Sectors 45/46-51/52 and Sectors 85/86-89/90 junction. The length of both the flyovers will be between 700 to 800 metres.

After this, tenders will be issued for construction. The estimated cost of these projects would be around 111 crore.

Keeping in mind the Master Plan 2031, GMDA is constructing underpasses and flyovers in the city. Under this, flyovers and underpasses have been constructed at Atul Kataria Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, HUDA City Center, and Basai Chowk.

In phase two, GMDA is working to solve the problem of jams at the junction of Sectors 45/46-51/52. GMDA is going to construct a flyover at this square with an expenditure of Rs 52 crore.

This project, which will be completed in two years, will improve the connectivity of sectors with the Gurugram-Sohna Highway. At present, citizens have to face traffic jams while crossing this square.

The police department had asked GMDA to take steps to remove the jam here. GMDA had prepared the DPR after conducting a survey.

Secondly, GMDA has also prepared a plan to remove the jam at Sectors 85/86-89/90 junction. The total estimated cost of construction of the flyover here is Rs 59 crore. It has also been targeted to be completed in two years.

A flyover will be built from Dwarka Expressway towards Manesar. This will provide relief to about two thousand industrial institutions in IMT Manesar. Both projects have been approved in the GMDA board meeting.

Work on these projects could not begin due to the Assembly elections; now, DNIT is being prepared to issue the tender. According to GMDA, this work will be completed soon.

According to a survey by GMDA, the main carriageway of 31 per cent of the city's roads is less than 15 metres, while 26 per cent of the roads are more than 45 metres. At the same time, 32 per cent of the road network is two lanes and four lanes.

According to the report of the study of speed and delay, the speed of vehicles on about 51 per cent of the total road network is less than 30 km per hour. Whereas the speed of vehicles on 11 per cent of the roads is more than 60 km per hour.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.