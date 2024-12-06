Gujarat residents save big with PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Ahmedabad, Dec 6 (IANS) In the Sola area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, residents are saving big by installing solar panels, thanks to PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana initiated by the Central government.

This initiative, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is transforming lives by enabling families to generate their own electricity through solar panels, significantly reducing their dependency on the grid and slashing power bills.

One such success story is that of Pradeep Rawal, a resident of the Sola area in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, who is getting financial benefits brought by adopting solar energy.

Three years ago, he installed a 6-kilowatt solar panel system at his home. Since then, his electricity bills have been a thing of the past. In fact, Rawal no longer pays any power bills, instead, the electricity department credits him for the energy he generates.

Rawal, who previously spent an average of Rs 60,000 annually on electricity bills, now enjoys the savings and even earns credits for the surplus energy his system generates.

"I used to pay around Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 every year, but after installing the solar panel, I am getting credits. In March, the electricity department deposits around Rs 60,000 into my bank account, thanks to the energy produced by my rooftop panels," Rawal shared.

The 25-year guarantee on his solar panel system ensures he can continue reaping the rewards without any issues.

"I paid a one-time fee of Rs 7,000 for the system installation. Since then, there have been no problems. In our society, nearly everyone has installed solar panels. It's an excellent scheme," he added.

Rawal also praised PM Modi’s initiative to promote solar energy, calling it a remarkable vision for the country.

"The way PM Modi's initiative to provide electricity through solar panels is progressing is quite impressive. It’s truly beneficial for everyone," he said.

This initiative aligns with the government's broader push towards increasing solar energy adoption under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which was approved on February 29, 2024.

The scheme aims to expand rooftop solar capacity and empower residential households to generate their own electricity. With a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, the scheme will be implemented until FY 2026-27.

The scheme offers significant subsidies to make solar energy more accessible. Households can receive a 60 per cent subsidy on solar units up to 2kW capacity and 40 per cent for systems between 2 to 3kW, with the maximum subsidy capped at 3kW. At current benchmark prices, the subsidy could amount to Rs 30,000 for a 1kW system, Rs 60,000 for a 2kW system, and Rs 78,000 for a 3kW system or higher.

The scheme is expected to benefit over one crore households across India, saving the government an estimated Rs 75,000 crore annually in electricity costs.

