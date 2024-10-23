Gujarat: Fake judge sent to 11-day police custody

Ahmedabad, Oct 23 (IANS) A court here on Wednesday remanded Morris Samuel Christian, who was arrested for allegedly running a fake court, to 11-day police custody, on Wednesday.

The accused has reportedly been passing off fraudulent 'judgments' since 2019, particularly in land deals within the Gandhinagar area.

According to police reports, Christian established a bogus mediation centre in Ahmedabad and issued orders concerning government land. He impersonated a judge, leading many to believe they were engaged in legitimate legal proceedings.

Christian was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly operating a fake court and issuing orders related to a land dispute in Gujarat.

Christian’s scheme involved creating a facade of an authentic court, even employing associates to pose as court personnel, thus duping clients into believing they were fighting their cases in a real judicial setting.

Lured by the promise of swift resolutions for hefty fees, victims found themselves entangled in land disputes.

In July 2007, Christian applied for a legal licence with the Bar Council. However, after his documents were verified in December 2007, it was confirmed that he needed to meet the necessary qualifications.

He alleged that he obtained an LLB degree in 2002 and a B.Com from the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan in New Delhi, an institution unrecognised by the Bar Council of India.

Additionally, the Gujarat Bar Council dismissed his claim of membership in the International Bar Council, clarifying that such membership does not authorise anyone to practise law in Indian courts.

In 2019, Christian issued an order favouring a client claiming ownership of government land, attempting to add his name to revenue records related to a plot in the Paldi area. Without any official sanction, Christian convinced his client that the government appointed him as the official arbitrator.

The fraudulent operation was uncovered when Hardik Desai, Registrar of the City Civil Court in Bhadra, filed a complaint against Christian at the Karanj Police Station in Ahmedabad. Following this, police registered a case against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), leading to his arrest.

Further investigations are ongoing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.