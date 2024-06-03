Fire breaks out in passenger train in Delhi

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) A fire broke out in a passenger train coach in Delhi's Sarita Vihar area on Monday, a fire department official said.

According to the fire department, a call regarding the blaze was received at 4:25 p.m.

"Six fire tenders have reached the spot and are dousing the flames," said a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official.

"So far, no injuries have been reported. The reason behind the fire will be ascertained once the flames are doused," the official added.

Further details are awaited.

