Eyebrows raised over Kerala CPI(M) welcoming leader with criminal cases into party fold

Thiruvananthapuram, July 6 (IANS) With the Kerala unit of the CPI(M) deciding to take corrective steps after its drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, eyebrows are being raised over the party welcoming into its fold a former BJP and RSS activist with criminal cases against him.

Among those who were present to receive Sharon Chandran into the party at Pathanamthitta, were State Health Minister Veena George, Pathanamthitta District Secretary, KP Udayabhanu and other top district leaders.

Incidentally Chandran was released from jail last month and the charges against him among others include, Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Defending the entry of Chandran into the party, Udayabhanu said KAPPA was not a permanent label as in it there is a period, after which it is lifted.

“He was an active worker of the Sangh Parivar and he was used for undesirable activities. When he realised what he was doing was not right, he decided to reform himself and now he has joined our party.

“Anyone who is involved in politics will have various cases and just because of that, one cannot be termed as a criminal,” said Udayabhanu.

Pictures of the grand entry of Chandran into the CPI(M) surfaced on Saturday and those seen in them include George and other leaders.

Chandran has multiple criminal cases against him which includes attacking a woman and is named in the only KAAPA case filed in the jurisdiction of the home police station at Malayolapuzha in Pathanamthitta.

With this becoming news, strong reservations have been expressed by a section of party workers in the district.

This act has taken place even as the central leadership of the party has asked its Kerala leadership to ensure that no party worker indulges in any activities which bring disrepute to the CPI(M).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.