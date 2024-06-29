Explosion at community facility kills 1, injures 5 in Japan

Tokyo, June 29 (IANS) One man died while five others sustained injuries following an explosion at a community facility in Japan's central Niigata prefecture on Saturday, local media reported.

The local fire station received a report of an explosion during pipe dismantling work at Yahiko General Cultural Center in Yahiko in the prefecture at about 1:30 p.m. local time, public broadcaster NHK reported.

According to the police and fire department, the explosion is believed to have occurred in the basement of the building, where renovation work was being carried out on the air conditioning system and toilets, Xinhua news agency reported.

The facility has been closed since earlier this month for renovation, and no public visitors or village staff were present, the report said.

Local authorities are currently investigating the incident.

