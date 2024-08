Tragedy in Producer Shaym Prasad Reddy's Family

Renowned Tollywood producer Shyam Prasad Reddy is bereaved. Varalakshmi (62), the daughter of the late former Chief Minister Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy and wife of producer Shyam Prasad Reddy, passed away due to illness. She had been battling cancer for several years and succumbed to it on Wednesday night (August 7, 2024).

Varalakshmi's last rites are to be performed today, according to family members. Tollywood celebrities are expressing their condolences over Varalakshmi's demise.

Shyam Prasad Reddy, a prominent producer in Tollywood, founded Mallemala Entertainments, producing several serials and TV programs including Jabardasth, a popular comedy TV show. He is known for producing films such as Thalambralu, Ahuti, Ankusham, Ammoru, Anji, and Arundhati.