Priyanka Chopra shares BTS of a rainy day from the sets of ‘The Bluff’

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas experienced a full spectrum of events on the sets of her upcoming movie ‘The Bluff’.

On Thursday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a short video from the sets of the film which shows the drizzling. Priyanka says in the video: “It’s a rainy day on ‘The Bluff’. But, we don’t stop. Rain rain, go away, we want to play.”

The video shows huge blue screens with track marks mounted on the sets for VFX purposes. The actress geo-tagged the location of Gold Coast in Queensland.

Earlier, PC had shared several pictures from the sets of ‘The Bluff’ in which she was seen drenched in blood and bruises courtesy the realistic makeup and prosthetics. In one of the videos, PC asks her makeup artiste how she creates burnt hair, to which the latter responds by crushing breakfast cereals and sprinkling over her hair.

She wrote in the caption: “Bloody Fun times on #TheBluff Last week of filming! PS: fyi for the unversed, I’m on a film set and it’s all makeup. The 1800s on pirate ships were violent times! Incredible to see how every department on a film crew creates make-believe into reality. #magicofthemovies.”

The actress has wrapped up the filming for the movie and often shares the archival pictures and videos from the film's sets.

Talking about ‘The Bluff’, the movie is a swashbuckler drama, co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini with Flowers also directing. The film also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo.

The film is set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century and sees Priyanka in the role of a former pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up with her.

