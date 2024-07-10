SS Rajamouli has to deal with three major rivals!

When SS Rajamouli changed the face of pan-Indian cinema with 'Baahubali: The Beginning' in 2015, he was the only one such director. No other filmmaker in any film industry could be a match. At that time, Shankar showed some potential but he has since made only one film (read 2.0).

Unexpectedly, three competitors have come up and none of them were even seen as Rajamouli's challengers in 2015.

Prashanth Neel became a sensation with 'KGF: Chapter 1' in 2017. After 'KGF 2', he became an even bigger brand. 'Salaar: Part 1' also solidified his brand.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga became a sensation with 'Animal', a pan-Indian success story.

And now, Nag Ashwin looks poised to become Rajamouli's match with the 'Kalki' franchise.

Rajamouli laid the foundation. His rivals are building on it.