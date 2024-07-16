Peka Medalu gears up for release with special screenings at Rs 50 per ticket!

Heard of paid premieres offering deep discounts on ticket rates? The makers of Peka Medalu have come up with the novelty. The film, starring Vinodh Kishan and Anoosha Krishna, hits theaters on July 19th, 2024.

The Neelagiri Mamilla-directed film, produced by Rakesh Varre, has already garnered a positive buzz with its hit trailer. Special paid preview shows in select theaters across Hyderabad, Vizag, and Vijayawada will be held later this week. Tickets for these special screenings will be priced at a super affordable Rs 50. This is a great chance to catch the film early and at a steal.

It is also helping the film that the buzz is healthy. The film's Trailer is meaningful.