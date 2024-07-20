NRI Filmmaker Yeshwanth Daggumati’s Debut Film Gets a nomination in SIIMA 2024

Pindam, a horror thriller directed by Saikiran Daida and starring Sriram and Kushee Ravi, gained positive attention when it was released last year. The film was praised for its excellent execution and high production values. It performed well at the box office and continues to be popular on streaming platforms in various languages.

This movie also marked the production debut of Yeshwanth Daggumati, the founder of Kalaahi Media. Following its commercial and critical success, Pindam is doing well at award ceremonies too. It has been nominated for the 'Debutant Producer' category at the prestigious SIIMA 2024 awards.

Yeshwanth's nomination shows his clear vision and execution skills, despite Pindam being his first production. The team is excited about the nomination and hopeful of winning the award. Yeshwanth overcame many challenges to secure pre-release deals and ensured the film's long run in theatres.

For those who don't know, Yeshwanth had already made a name for himself in the corporate sector in the US, where he met Pindam's director, Saikiran. He brought his leadership and administrative skills to the film set, handled various challenges during filming, and planned for a wide release in theatres.

The SIIMA nomination is a great achievement for the Pindam team. Before the awards event, Kalaahi Media announced that they will work with Saikiran on a new project, set to start by the end of 2024. Details about the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Yeshwanth has big plans for Kalaahi, and the award nomination has only motivated him further.