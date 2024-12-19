Indian YouTuber Quits After 3 Years, Sells Studio Equipment

Nalini Unagar, an Indian woman who spent three years building her YouTube food channels, has decided to quit the platform. Despite investing lakhs in her kitchen setup and studio equipment, she didn’t achieve the success she had hoped for. Announcing her decision on X (formerly Twitter), Unagar posted pictures of her kitchen and studio equipment, which she is now selling.

"I failed in my YouTube career, so I’m selling all my kitchen accessories and studio equipment," Unagar wrote, sharing her disappointment. In a follow-up post, she revealed she spent around Rs 8 lakh over three years on her channels, including building a kitchen, buying studio equipment, and promoting her content. However, she saw no return on her investment.

Despite her challenges, Unagar received overwhelming support from her followers, with many urging her not to quit. She expressed gratitude for their encouragement, but explained her decision to leave YouTube after creating over 250 videos. “I didn’t get the response I was hoping for, so I’ve deleted all my content,” she shared.

Unagar managed two channels, Nalini’s Kitchen Recipe and Food Facts By Nalini, but the response was underwhelming. Her recipe channel had just 2,400 subscribers, while her food facts channel had over 11,000. Both channels have now been deleted.

Reflecting on her experience, Unagar shared, “Online platforms require luck too, and it’s risky to rely on them for income. Your ‘shop’ can shut down unexpectedly.” She also expressed frustration with YouTube, feeling the platform favored certain types of content over others.