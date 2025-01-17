Coldplay India 2025 Concert: Where to Watch the Live Stream ?

Coldplay’s highly-anticipated concerts in India are set to be one of the biggest events of 2025. As part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour,' the British band will perform three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. They will also perform a fourth show at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

Disney+ Hotstar will stream the Ahmedabad concert live, allowing fans across India to enjoy the event from anywhere. In a statement, Chris Martin, Coldplay's lead singer, said, “Hello to all our friends in India. We are excited to announce that our Ahmedabad concert will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. We can’t wait to visit your beautiful country and hope you’ll join us for the show.”

The streaming platform promises high-quality visuals and an immersive experience, including exclusive behind-the-scenes content for subscribers. Sanjog Gupta, CEO of JioStar – Sports, said, “At Disney+ Hotstar, we’ve changed how India consumes entertainment. Our partnership with Coldplay is a testament to our commitment to bring world-class cultural experiences to fans across the nation.”

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. This time, the band’s performances, alongside the live streaming event, will bring their music to fans nationwide, ensuring that everyone can be part of this monumental event.