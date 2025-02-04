Kobali Review: Disappointing, Disengaging and Purposeless!

Ravi Prakash, a well-known actor, has been entertaining audiences for years with his distinct acting style. His latest venture, Kobali, a web series, is now streaming on Disney + Hotstar in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali. Directed by Revanth Levaka, Kobali is an intense revenge drama with a gripping storyline, but it falls short due to weak execution and excessive vulgarity. Let’s explore how this series unfolds.

Story: The series is set in the village of Mullakatta, located on the Andhra-Telangana border. The story revolves around the Sambaiah family, which consists of three sons: Gopi, Seenu (played by Ravi Prakash), and Ramu. Sambaiah is a tree cutter by profession. Gopi is married to Shantha and has a son, while Seenu is married to Meera (Shyamala), and the couple has a child. Seenu runs the family affairs, while Gopi and Ramu don't show much interest in it.

However, Gopi secretly marries a second wife, Sujatha, and moves to Venkatapuram with her. Sujatha’s brothers, Ramana and Piri, are involved in criminal activities. They plot to take over Gopi’s property and push him out. Tensions rise as Gopi gets into a fight with Sujatha's family, and Sujatha dies in the process. Ramana’s gang pursues Gopi, leading to a series of events that result in Gopi’s injury, Seenu’s hospitalization, and Ramu’s imprisonment.

As Gopi, Seenu, and Ramu face challenges, the story unfolds with thrilling twists. Will the three brothers survive the deadly threats, and will Seenu’s protective efforts succeed? The series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with constant drama and action.

Performances: Ravi Prakash, known for his character roles, delivers a strong performance, perfectly matching the series' tone with his body language, personality, and dialogue delivery. Tarun Rohith plays a significant role and performs well within his capabilities, although he sometimes overdoes the action and emotional scenes. Rocky Singh's portrayal is decent, but his character comes off as unnecessarily loud and exaggerated. Popular anchor Syamala shines in a well-crafted role, adding depth and a refreshing presence to the series. However, the rest of the cast falls short, and the addition of more renowned actors could have elevated the show.

Analysis: While Kobali begins with potential, it quickly loses its spark. The story is straightforward and predictable, with a screenplay that lacks the depth needed to elevate the action-packed narrative. Instead of exciting twists or significant action, the series leans heavily on repetitive violent scenes, which fail to captivate or build suspense.

Another issue is the overuse of cuss words, which make the series unsuitable for family viewing. Despite targeting an 18+ audience, the excessive raw language detracts from the overall experience and limits its appeal.

The wide array of characters doesn't save the show, as most lack proper development. The absence of emotional depth weakens the performances, leaving the series feeling flat and lackluster.

Technical Aspects:

Music composer Gowra Hari, known for his work on Hanu-Man, doesn't quite hit the mark here. The soundtrack fails to enhance the scenes as expected. Cinematography is average, and while the editing is quick, it feels rushed leading to a lack of proper pacing.

Director Revantha Levaka’s effort falls short, with weak dialogues and an overreliance on vulgar language, undermining the series' potential to appeal to a wider audience.

Verdict:

Overall, Kobali is a disappointing web series. With a weak storyline, shallow screenplay, and excessive vulgarity, it fails to deliver. While Ravi Prakash and Rocky Singh put in decent performances, the lack of substance makes it a series not worth the four hours. For a more engaging weekend watch, it’s better to skip this one and explore other options.