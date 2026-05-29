Shyamala Fires Salvo at TDP, Calls Mahanadu a Rhetorical Drama

Terming the TDP's Mahanadu as a "rhetorical drama," the YSRCP on Friday alleged that the announcement of 33 per cent reservation for women was yet another instance of "credit theft" by the ruling party.

Speaking to the media, party spokesperson Are Shyamala said the TDP's announcement comes at a time when the Centre is already preparing to implement the Women's Reservation Bill, making the move an attempt to claim undue credit.

She asserted that the TDP has no moral right to speak about women's welfare, alleging that the government has discontinued several welfare schemes introduced by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, including Cheyutha, Aasara, Kapu Nestham and others.

Shyamala further claimed that the coalition government had failed to fulfil its election promises to women. She alleged that the promised pension benefits have not materialised, while the number of beneficiaries under the Talliki Vandanam scheme has been drastically reduced. She also accused the government of failing to effectively implement promises such as free bus travel for women and free gas cylinders.

"The government has no significant achievements in development, welfare, or governance to showcase. As a result, TDP leaders have turned Mahanadu into a platform for political attacks and personal criticism against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," she said.

According to Shyamala, neither Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu nor his ministers can deliver a speech without mentioning Jagan, which, she claimed, reflects their insecurity and lack of credibility.

She also accused Nara Lokesh of attempting "advanced credit theft" through his announcement on 33 per cent reservation for women.

The YSRCP leader maintained that genuine women's empowerment was achieved during Jagan's tenure through leadership opportunities, welfare initiatives, reservations, and economic support programmes that improved the lives of women across the state.

She alleged that law and order has deteriorated under the present government, citing instances where complaints involving women were not acted upon despite serious allegations. She further accused the coalition government of encouraging revenge politics, filing false cases, and targeting YSRCP leaders and workers.

Shyamala challenged Lokesh to an open public debate on governance, women's empowerment, welfare, and education. She demanded answers regarding nearly ₹10,000 crore in pending Fee Reimbursement and Vasathi Deevena dues. She also questioned the government's silence over alleged irregularities in the DSC recruitment process, including paper leaks, data breaches, and controversies surrounding the merit list.

Instead of addressing public concerns, the government has resorted to diversionary politics, propaganda, and personal attacks, she alleged.

Concluding her remarks, Shyamala said the people of Andhra Pradesh clearly understand the difference between publicity and performance and are eagerly awaiting the return of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance model.