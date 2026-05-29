Myntra EORS 2026 Sale Starts May 29 With Massive Discounts

Fashion and lifestyle platform Myntra has officially announced the 24th edition of its popular End of Reason Sale (EORS), which is set to begin on May 29, 2026. Ahead of the main launch, VIP customers have already gained early access to the mega shopping event, allowing shoppers to explore deals before the general sale goes live.

This year’s EORS is expected to be one of the platform’s biggest shopping events yet, featuring over 6 million fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products from thousands of Indian and international brands.

Thousands of Brands to Participate in EORS 2026

The latest edition of the sale will bring together a huge collection of global labels, domestic brands, and emerging direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses. More than 15,000 upcoming brands are participating in the event, including around 5,000 brands making their first-ever appearance at EORS.

These brands are expected to showcase nearly 13 lakh styles across categories such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty products, and more. The platform aims to help smaller and emerging businesses reach shoppers nationwide through its technology-driven ecosystem and creator-led marketing network.

Categories Expected to See High Demand

Myntra expects strong customer demand across several key categories during the sale season. Some of the most popular segments are likely to include:

Men’s casual fashion

Women’s ethnic wear

Western outfits

Office and workwear collections

Sports and athleisure footwear

Fashion accessories

Beauty and personal care products

The ongoing summer season, travel plans, weddings, college shopping, and holiday wardrobe upgrades are expected to drive large-scale purchases during the event.

Popular Fashion and Beauty Brands in the Sale

Several well-known brands are expected to attract heavy customer traffic during EORS 2026. These include Levi’s, Nike, adidas, H&M, MANGO, Puma, ASICS, US Polo Assn., Wrogn, Rare Rabbit, Decathlon, GUESS, and New Balance, among many others.

The beauty segment is also expected to witness strong demand, with more than 2.25 lakh beauty and personal care products available during the sale. Customers can shop from categories like skincare, makeup, haircare, and wellness products.

Some major beauty brands featured during the sale include MAC, Bobbi Brown, LUSH, Beauty of Joseon, The Ordinary, L’Oreal, Medicube, Foxtale, Plum BodyLovin’, and several K-Beauty labels.

100+ New Brands to Debut During EORS

One of the key highlights of the 24th edition of EORS is the introduction of over 100 new brands across multiple categories.

New launches during the event include brands such as Kate Spade, Longchamp, Bardot, Chloe, Pierre Cardin Bags, Saucony, Juicy Couture, ELF Beauty, Anta, Seapuri, and Official FIFA Jerseys.

These fresh additions are expected to expand Myntra’s premium fashion and lifestyle portfolio while offering shoppers more international and luxury options.

Support for Indian D2C Brands

Myntra is also continuing to promote homegrown Indian businesses through its Rising Stars initiative, a special program designed to support made-in-India D2C brands.

Several emerging Indian labels such as Woomn, RAJAM, Saint Peach, House of Fitness, Indo Aura, House of Doras, Mayurie, and Femaura Crafts are expected to launch new collections during the sale.

The initiative aims to provide smaller Indian brands with nationwide visibility and access to a larger customer base.

Conclusion

With millions of products, thousands of participating brands, and major discounts across categories, Myntra’s 24th End of Reason Sale is expected to attract shoppers from across India. From fashion and footwear to skincare and luxury accessories, the sale promises a wide variety of choices for customers looking to refresh their wardrobes and lifestyle collections this summer.

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