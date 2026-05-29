Story Behind NTR's Dragon Revealed by Prashanth Neel

Director Prashanth Neel has shared interesting new details about the story and world of Dragon, starring NTR in the lead role. After the powerful first glimpse created excitement among fans, the filmmaker has now opened up about the film’s deeper narrative and emotional foundation.

According to Prashanth Neel, Dragon is not just a high-voltage action entertainer but a story strongly rooted in reality, history, and human emotions. The director explained that many of his childhood memories and experiences continue to shape the emotional depth of his films, and Dragon is no exception.

He revealed that the movie is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and Kolkata, giving the story a raw and authentic atmosphere. Unlike fantasy-driven commercial films, Dragon reportedly explores a darker and more realistic world connected to organised crime and historical events.

One of the major themes of the film revolves around opium smuggling and illegal trade networks that remained active even after the British colonial period ended in India. Prashanth Neel said he used these historical elements as the base to build a powerful cinematic universe filled with conflict, violence, emotions, and survival.

The filmmaker also hinted that Dragon will focus heavily on emotional storytelling alongside large-scale action sequences. While the glimpse showcased intense visuals and mass moments, Neel clarified that the heart of the film lies in its human relationships and emotional struggles.

He described Dragon as one of his most grounded and realistic stories so far, promising audiences a film that blends action, drama, and strong character emotions in equal measure.

The collaboration between NTR and Prashanth Neel has already become one of the most talked-about projects in Indian cinema. With its historical crime backdrop and emotionally charged narrative, Dragon is carrying massive expectations among fans and movie lovers across the country.

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